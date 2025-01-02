Summarize Simplifying... In short The National Commission for Women (NCW) is investigating an alleged sexual assault at Anna University.

The incident involved a 19-year-old engineering student who was reportedly attacked on campus by a roadside vendor with a criminal history.

The NCW team, including a retired police director, is gathering information and planning to suggest preventive measures.

Justice P Velmurugan criticized attempts to politicize the incident

'Anna University case...politicized': Madras HC dismisses plea to hold protest

What's the story The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) seeking permission to hold a protest against the sexual assault of a student at Anna University. Justice P Velmurugan criticized attempts to politicize the incident, questioning whether those protesting were respecting women in their own families. "Women are not weaker sex, men should change their mindset that women are under their protection," he stated.

Investigation underway

NCW initiates investigation into Anna University incident

A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault at Anna University. The NCW took cognizance of the incident on its own and constituted a two-member fact-finding committee. The team comprises NCW member Mamta Kumari and retired Maharashtra Director General of Police Praveen Dixit. They visited the university to gather information and plan to meet various parties involved to understand the circumstances and suggest preventive measures.

Protests and detentions

AIADMK members detained following protests

The 19-year-old engineering student was allegedly sexually assaulted on Anna University's campus on December 23. In her complaint, the woman stated that the assailant attacked her and a male friend, viciously punching the latter before pulling her into nearby shrubs, where she was assaulted. The offender, Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor, was arrested soon after the complaint was filed. According to authorities, Gnanasekaran has a lengthy criminal past.