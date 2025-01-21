Bihar man files case against Rahul Gandhi over spilled milk
What's the story
In a bizarre turn of events, a Bihar resident has lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his remarks caused him a monetary loss.
The complainant, Mukesh Chaudhary of Sonupur village in Samastipur district, says he was so stunned by Gandhi's statement about "fighting the Indian state," that he dropped a five-liter bucket of milk worth ₹250.
Court proceedings
Legal action sought under sedition law
Chaudhary has filed his complaint in the civil court of the Rosera sub-division, seeking action under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Section 152 which deals with sedition.
He also shared a copy of his petition with the media.
However, it remains unclear if the court has accepted his petition for further proceedings.
Statement fallout
Gandhi's controversial remarks spark nationwide backlash
Gandhi made the controversial remarks while inaugurating the Congress party's new headquarters in New Delhi on January 15.
He had criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's claims about India's independence, adding, "The BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself."
Accusations
BJP leader accuses Gandhi of lacking historical knowledge
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda condemned Gandhi's comments, accusing him of lacking historical knowledge.
An FIR was also filed against Gandhi in Assam under sections 152 and 197 (1)d of BNS for allegedly endangering national sovereignty.
The complainant in Assam, Monjit Chetia, argued that Gandhi's statement could incite unrest and foster separatist sentiments by portraying the state as hostile.