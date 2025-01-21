What's the story

The political temperature in Delhi is heating up ahead of the assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching a tirade of attacks against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.

On Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Kejriwal of misquoting the Ramayana, calling him a "Chunavi Hindu."

Bhandari also alleged that both Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are indulging in "appeasement politics," which he says is a core strategy for both leaders.