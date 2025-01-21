Delhi polls: Kejriwal faces BJP criticism over Ramayana misquote
What's the story
The political temperature in Delhi is heating up ahead of the assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching a tirade of attacks against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.
On Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Kejriwal of misquoting the Ramayana, calling him a "Chunavi Hindu."
Bhandari also alleged that both Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are indulging in "appeasement politics," which he says is a core strategy for both leaders.
Election manifesto
BJP unveils 'Sankalp Patra,' promises free education
In another event, BJP MP Anurag Thakur released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming polls.
Thakur announced the BJP will provide free education from kindergarten to post-graduate levels to needy students in government institutions across Delhi.
He also announced one-time financial assistance of ₹15,000 to Delhi youth preparing for competitive exams, and reimbursement for travel and application fees twice, calling it "Modi ki guarantee."
Accusations fly
BJP accuses AAP of sheltering Rohingya Muslims, illegal immigrants
Thakur also accused AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Atishi, of giving shelter to Rohingya Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi.
Meanwhile, State BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva slammed Kejriwal for allegedly misinterpreting "Shri Ramcharitmanas" and disrespecting the "Sanatana Dharma."
Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal had earlier opposed the construction of the Ram Temple but is now using it for electoral advantage.
Counter-claims
AAP dismisses BJP's allegations, highlights achievements
In response to the BJP's criticisms, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar dismissed the allegations as baseless distractions.
She highlighted AAP's achievements in Delhi, such as maintaining the lowest inflation rate, highest per capita income, and lowest unemployment rate.
Kakkar emphasized the benefits provided by the AAP government, including free electricity, water, bus travel for women, and a revenue surplus budget.