What's the story

The Delhi Police have registered a case against two men, including one who claimed to be the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan.

According to the police, the duo misbehaved with officers when confronted about riding on the wrong side of the road and making loud noise with the Bullet's modifier silencer.

The incident occurred during a security patrol in Okhla, ahead of Republic Day celebrations.