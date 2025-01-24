AAP MLA's son booked for misbehaving with Delhi Police
What's the story
The Delhi Police have registered a case against two men, including one who claimed to be the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan.
According to the police, the duo misbehaved with officers when confronted about riding on the wrong side of the road and making loud noise with the Bullet's modifier silencer.
The incident occurred during a security patrol in Okhla, ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
Traffic violations
Duo fined ₹20,000 for Motor Vehicle Act violations
"The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. When the Police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn't need it. One of the boys called up Amanatullah Khan and made him speak to SHO. Later, the boys left without disclosing their names and addresses," the police said.
They were then fined some ₹20,000 for violating multiple sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) later brought their motorcycle to the police station.
Legal action
Case registered against accused
A case has been registered, a challan issued and their bike impounded under several acts.
Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Upadhyay accused the AAP of "destroying" Delhi's law and order and claimed AAP MLAs are involved in extortion and coordinating with gangs abroad.
"The party which do extortion, keeps a relation with gangsters... AAP MLAs are coordinating with gangs sitting in foreign countries and indulging in extortion," Upadhyay said.