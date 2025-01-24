What's the story

Several FIITJEE coaching centers across North India have suddenly shut their doors, leaving students preparing for board and entrance exams high and dry.

The cities affected include Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Varanasi, Delhi, Patna, and the latest inclusion, Meerut.

The sudden shutdown was triggered by a wave of resignations from teachers who reportedly hadn't been paid their salaries for months.