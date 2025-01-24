FIITJEE coaching centers shut as teachers quit over unpaid salaries
What's the story
Several FIITJEE coaching centers across North India have suddenly shut their doors, leaving students preparing for board and entrance exams high and dry.
The cities affected include Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Varanasi, Delhi, Patna, and the latest inclusion, Meerut.
The sudden shutdown was triggered by a wave of resignations from teachers who reportedly hadn't been paid their salaries for months.
Parental outrage
Parents protest, file complaints following abrupt shutdown
The abrupt shutdown of the centers has triggered outrage among parents, many of whom have protested outside the now-shuttered institutes.
They have also lodged police complaints against FIITJEE for not issuing any notice or refunding the fees paid.
One parent revealed they had already spent ₹6 lakh, while another from Noida worried about their child's future after paying ₹4 lakh in advance, according to NDTV.
Institute's background
FIITJEE's history and current crisis
Founded in 1992 by DK Goel, FIITJEE is a popular institute that coaches students for engineering entrance exams and NEET entrance.
It reportedly has 72 centers in 41 cities.
The closure comes amid reports of a financial crisis at FIITJEE, as well as challenges resulting from recent administrative and civic actions against its branches for violating licensing and fire safety regulations.
A former teacher from Patna disclosed that they had resigned over unpaid salaries since July 2024.
Communication failure
Attempts to contact FIITJEE's head office remain unsuccessful
According to HT, attempts to contact FIITJEE's head office in Delhi have been unsuccessful, as no management has been available for days.
Noida deputy commissioner of police, Ram Badan Singh, has promised parents that they are working to either refund the money or restart classes for the students.
"We are seeking a response from FIITJEE officials," he said.