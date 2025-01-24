What's the story

A 39-year-old Bengaluru cab driver, Manjunath, died by suicide on Thursday after setting himself ablaze outside his estranged wife's house in the Jnanabharati area.

According to the police, the husband and wife were living separately as they fought regularly, and Nayana Raj, the wife, had even filed for divorce in 2022.

Since then, the husband would regularly show up at her house and plead with her not to divorce him, assuring her that he would not fight with her again.