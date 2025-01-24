Bengaluru cabbie sets himself on fire outside estranged wife's home
A 39-year-old Bengaluru cab driver, Manjunath, died by suicide on Thursday after setting himself ablaze outside his estranged wife's house in the Jnanabharati area.
According to the police, the husband and wife were living separately as they fought regularly, and Nayana Raj, the wife, had even filed for divorce in 2022.
Since then, the husband would regularly show up at her house and plead with her not to divorce him, assuring her that he would not fight with her again.
Legal action
Manjunath's mother suspects foul play, files complaint
On Thursday, he showed up again to plead with her not to divorce him, but Nayana refused to open the door.
Angered by this, Manjunath returned to her house around 11:00pm and allegedly set himself on fire.
Manjunath's mother, however, has raised raised suspicions about his death and filed a complaint against Nayana and her family.
Case
They have 2 sons
She suspects they were involved in foul play leading to Manjunath's tragic demise.
A case has been registered under BNS 194 for disturbing peace by indulging in a public fight.
The police are now investigating the matter further based on the allegations of Manjunath's mother.
The couple has two sons, S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru said.