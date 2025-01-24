What's the story

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the use of loudspeakers for religious purposes aren't an essential part of any religion.

The court, therefore, directed the Mumbai Police to enforce the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, and curb noise pollution from religious places.

While issuing the order, Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak highlighted health risks of noise pollution, stating, "No one can claim that his rights are affected in any manner if he is denied a permission to use loudspeaker."