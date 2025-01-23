What's the story

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled his ambitious "drone city" project at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The initiative, which is a part of Naidu's vision of making AP a global leader in drone technology and innovation, will see Andhra Pradesh becoming a pioneer in the field.

"Drone technology will enable administrators and policymakers to integrate real-time analytics with everyday application," Naidu stated during the announcement.