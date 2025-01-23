Everything about ambitious 'drone city' project in Andhra Pradesh
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled his ambitious "drone city" project at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The initiative, which is a part of Naidu's vision of making AP a global leader in drone technology and innovation, will see Andhra Pradesh becoming a pioneer in the field.
"Drone technology will enable administrators and policymakers to integrate real-time analytics with everyday application," Naidu stated during the announcement.
Technological transformation
Drones to revolutionize agriculture and law enforcement
In an interview with NDTV, Naidu stressed how drones were better than satellites and CCTVs in many sectors, including agriculture and law enforcement.
He said drones could precisely identify pests and spray pesticides in agricultural fields.
The chief minister also spoke about how the drone technology could improve public safety by keeping an eye on criminal activities, and reducing the need for heavy police patrolling.
Infrastructure development
Andhra Pradesh allocates land for drone hub
He said that with drone technology, the dispensation can deploy two-three drones to patrol.
"The personnel will intervene and go to the site when needed," he added.
In October last year, the Andhra Pradesh government allocated 300 acres of land for a Drone Hub in Kurnool district.
The government also plans to train 35,000 drone pilots as part of this initiative.
Disaster response
Drones prove effective in flood relief efforts
Naidu also highlighted the successful use of drones during the Vijayawada floods, where they were deployed to deliver food and drinking water to stranded residents.
"While other countries use drones for warfare, we will use them for peace and security," he said.
He further hinted at potential applications of drone technology in health, education and medicine sectors.