Watch: Rare supernova reveals the insides of a dying star

A team of international scientists, led by Northwestern University astrophysicists, has discovered a unique type of supernova (exploding star) enriched with silicon, sulfur, and argon. The study was published in the journal Nature. The newly discovered supernova, dubbed SN2021yfj, defies conventional expectations as it lacks the typical light elements like hydrogen and helium usually found in such stellar explosions. The discovery of SN2021yfj provides direct evidence of the long-theorized inner layered structure of massive stars.

Structure Evidence of onion-like structure These stellar giants are thought to have an onion-like structure, with lighter elements on the outside and heavier ones toward the core. The observations suggest that this particular star lost its outer hydrogen, helium, and carbon layers before exploding, revealing its silicon and sulfur-rich interior.

Stellar evolution Challenges existing theories of stellar evolution The discovery of SN2021yfj also challenges existing theories of stellar evolution. Adam Miller, a senior author on the study, said this star is challenging our understanding of how stars evolve. It hints at more exotic pathways for a massive star's death that we hadn't considered before. This supernova has shed light on the complex processes at play in the life and death of massive stars.

Discovery Discovered using Zwicky Transient Facility The team discovered SN2021yfj in September 2021, using Northwestern's access to the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). Located east of San Diego, ZTF uses a wide-field camera to scan the entire visible night sky. The supernova's spectrum revealed strong signals of silicon, sulfur, and argon instead of the typical helium, carbon, and oxygen found in other stripped supernovae.