North India to finally get relief from heatwave this weekend
After weeks of extreme heatwave conditions, North India is expected to see relief starting Saturday, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said.
A change in weather patterns will bring cooler temperatures, cloud cover, and rainfall to several states.The national capital, Delhi, which has been reeling under temperatures between 41°C and 45°C, will also see some respite with a dip in temperature.
Starting Saturday, the maximum temperature in North India is likely to drop to around 41°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 29°C.
The trend will further intensify with the maximum temperature expected to drop to 40°C and the minimum settling at 28°C.
Thunderstorms with rain are also predicted for these days, adding to the relief from the sweltering heat.
Delhi, which is currently reeling under 44°C temperatures, will also see a significant drop.
By June 15 or 16, the national capital's daytime temperature may drop to around 40°C with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas.
The IMD has said that on June 16 and 17, the sky will be generally cloudy over most parts of North India with light to moderate rainfall in many places.
Despite the impending relief, the IMD has issued a slew of alerts.
Punjab and Haryana are under a Red Alert for the next two days due to persistent heat and possible thunderstorms.
Rajasthan remained under a Red Alert on Friday but will shift to an Orange Alert for the next two days.
Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are also on Orange Alert through the weekend.