Eternal Ltd's net profit dropped 90% YoY in Q1 FY26

Eternal shares surge 11%: What is behind today's rally?

By Mudit Dube 10:27 am Jul 22, 202510:27 am

What's the story

Eternal Ltd, formerly Zomato, witnessed its shares hitting the upper circuit in early trading on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Eternal stock was up 11% at ₹301.2. This comes after a 7% surge in the previous session post-earnings report for Q1 FY26. This massive rally in share price comes despite a whopping 90% YoY decline in Q1 net profit to ₹25 crore from ₹253 crore last year. However, revenue surged by 70% YoY to ₹7,167 crore during the period.