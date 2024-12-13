Summarize Simplifying... In short BlinkIt's new app, Bistro, aims to rival Zepto Cafe in the quick food delivery market, promising meals in just 10 minutes.

Using strategically placed kitchens and an efficient process, Bistro is currently being tested in Gurugram.

Using strategically placed kitchens and an efficient process, Bistro is currently being tested in Gurugram.

This move marks Zomato's second venture into the rapid delivery sector, while Zepto Cafe expands with physical outlets and a separate app.

The service is currently limited to certain areas of Gurugram

Meet 'Bistro,' BlinkIt's 10-minute food delivery rival to Zepto Cafe

What's the story Blinkit, a Zomato-owned quick commerce company, has launched a new food delivery app called 'Bistro.' The app, which promises to deliver snacks, meals, and beverages in 10 minutes, is available on Google Play Store and will soon launch on iOS. With Bistro, Blinkit goes head-to-head with the recently launched Zepto Cafe and Swiggy Bolt in the quick food delivery segment.

Bistro utilizes "strategically located" kitchens (or cloud kitchens likely) and "highly optimized processes" to ensure fast delivery. The app is currently in a pilot phase, with limited availability in certain areas of Gurugram. Blinkit's existing network of dark stores and delivery infrastructure is expected to help achieve faster delivery times for Bistro users.

This launch comes as Zomato's second attempt at the 10-minute delivery space after shutting down Zomato Instant. Meanwhile, Zepto Cafe is moving forward to physical outlets, with opening over 100 new cafes every month, and has even launched a separate app after its success. Both Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety see the 10-minute food delivery business as a major growth opportunity.