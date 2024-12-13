Meet 'Bistro,' BlinkIt's 10-minute food delivery rival to Zepto Cafe
Blinkit, a Zomato-owned quick commerce company, has launched a new food delivery app called 'Bistro.' The app, which promises to deliver snacks, meals, and beverages in 10 minutes, is available on Google Play Store and will soon launch on iOS. With Bistro, Blinkit goes head-to-head with the recently launched Zepto Cafe and Swiggy Bolt in the quick food delivery segment.
Strategy for rapid delivery
Bistro utilizes "strategically located" kitchens (or cloud kitchens likely) and "highly optimized processes" to ensure fast delivery. The app is currently in a pilot phase, with limited availability in certain areas of Gurugram. Blinkit's existing network of dark stores and delivery infrastructure is expected to help achieve faster delivery times for Bistro users.
Entry into competitive quick food delivery market
This launch comes as Zomato's second attempt at the 10-minute delivery space after shutting down Zomato Instant. Meanwhile, Zepto Cafe is moving forward to physical outlets, with opening over 100 new cafes every month, and has even launched a separate app after its success. Both Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety see the 10-minute food delivery business as a major growth opportunity.