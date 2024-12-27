Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, quick commerce platforms like Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit saw a surge in sales of snacks, soft drinks, and wellness products.

Instamart led in delivery speed, while Blinkit sold millions of Coca-Cola cans and Thums Up bottles.

Unusual purchases included a user buying 217 bottles of Eno and another spending ₹8.3 lakh on gold coins.

Unusual purchases included a user buying 217 bottles of Eno and another spending ₹8.3 lakh on gold coins.

Festive occasions like Valentine's Day and Diwali also boosted sales, with roses and brooms being popular items.

Quick commerce platforms reveal top-selling items in 2024

2024's top-selling items on Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart: Chips, colas etc.

By Akash Pandey 02:42 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story In 2024, the landscape of quick commerce in India has been dominated by a surprising array of products, with chips, colas, and condoms emerging as top sellers on Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. The rapid growth of these services has transformed consumer shopping habits, making it easier than ever to access a wide range of goods within minutes. Zepto set the record for delivering its fastest order in just 25 seconds. Swiggy's Instamart completed its fastest delivery in 89 seconds.

Delivery efficiency

Instamart leads in average delivery time

As per a recent JP Morgan report, Instamart has beaten its competitors on the front of average delivery time. The platform has an impressive eight-minute average, ahead of Zepto's nine minutes and Blinkit's 11 minutes. This efficiency has made Instamart a frontrunner in the quick commerce space. Both Instamart and Zepto now provide 24x7 deliveries to meet their customers' needs.

Consumer preferences

Soft drinks and snacks dominate sales

Soft drinks and snacks have become the go-to items on quick commerce platforms. Blinkit claimed to have sold 1.85 crore Coca-Cola cans, 84 lakh Thums Up bottles, and 14.6 lakh Maaza bottles in 2024 alone. One user alone contributed a lot to these numbers by ordering a mind-boggling 1,203 Sprite bottles (three bottles per day on average) over the course of the year.

Snack consumption

Delhi leads in snack purchases on Instamart

Delhi residents have displayed an insatiable taste for instant noodles, spending a whopping ₹60 crore on the snack through Instamart. Potato chips also made it to the list of favorites, with over 43 customers shelling out more than ₹75,000 each on chips this year. The biggest chip lovers also came from cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kolkata.

Night-time cravings

Zepto records high late-night snack orders

Zepto also saw over two crore snack orders between midnight and 4:00am. Mumbai users were especially active during the period, buying 31.5 lakh snacks. The festivities also drove sales for quick commerce platforms in 2024, with a Gurugram-based Zepto user buying 707 pooja essentials throughout the year. An Ahmedabad customer even set a record by spending an astounding ₹8.3 lakh on gold coins via Instamart during Dhanteras.

Festive products

Valentine's Day and Diwali boost quick commerce sales

While Valentine's Day witnessed Instamart users ordering 307 roses every minute, Bengaluru-based Zepto customers ordered 8.25 lakh roses over the year. On Diwali, Indians shelled out as much as ₹45 lakh on brooms through Instamart. Delhiites also joined the festive spending spree by splurging ₹4.6 lakh on poker chips on the same day through this platform.

Wellness purchases

Sexual wellness products popular on quick commerce platforms

Sexual wellness products also saw a huge demand. Blinkit users in Mumbai bought 17.6 lakh condoms while Zepto delivered four lakh condoms in Bengaluru. Interestingly, one out of every 140 orders on Instamart had a sexual wellness product. The biggest spender on condoms through this platform was from Bengaluru.

Spending trends

Top spenders and popular products on Instamart

The biggest Instamart spenders in 2024 belonged to Delhi and Dehradun, with each of them spending over ₹20 lakh. Their shopping carts were mostly filled with items like atta, milk, and oil. The platform's top five products were milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks. A Mumbai resident spent over ₹15 lakh on pet supplies this year while a Chennai-based pet lover purchased 5,234 quantities of pet food from Zepto.

Obscure purchases

A man bought 217 bottles of Eno in 2024

In a surprising purchase, someone ordered 55 bottles of Fevicol in a single Blinkit order. In Kolkata, a user ordered 96 packs of Tata Tea Gold from Zepto. Meanwhile, a Hyderabad resident named Ravi fought indigestion with 217 bottles of Eno in 2024. A mango enthusiast from Hyderabad led the fruit craze, spending ₹35,000 on mangoes in May via Instamart, while a Chennai shopper splurged ₹1.25 lakh on electronics, electricals, and home appliances, buying nearly 85 items.