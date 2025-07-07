Carlos Alcaraz claims his 18th successive win at Wimbledon: Stats

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reached the last eight of the 2025 Wimbledon campaign. The Spaniard prevailed in a hard-fought contest versus Amdrey Rublev. This was Alcaraz's 18th successive victory at Wimbledon. He won successive titles here in 2023 and 2024 respectively, picking 14 straight wins. And now, he has won four matches to reach the quarter-finals. Here's more.

Details Here are the match stats Alcaraz won the contest in four sets. He prevailed 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Alcaraz doled out a whopping 22 aces with Rublev managing 6. In terms of double faults, Rublev committed 4 to Alcaraz's three. Alcaraz had an 82% win on the 1st serve and 68% win on the 2nd. He converted 4/11 break points.

Numbers 75-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams for the 5-time winner Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles, he has won two French Open honors and one US Open. With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a 75-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 29-3. Notably, Alcaraz came into Wimbledon 2025 by winning the French Open. He is 15-1 at Slams this year.

Do you know? A look at the H2H record between Alcaraz and Rublev Alcaraz has raced to a 3-1 win-loss record over Rublev on the ATP Tour from 4 meetings. Before this, the pair's previous meeting was at the ATP Finals in 2024. Alcaraz won that contest.