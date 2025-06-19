Petra Kvitova set to retire: Decoding her stats
What's the story
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has announced her retirement from professional tennis.
The Czech player, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 2, will retire after the US Open in September.
Kvitova was recently awarded a wildcard for Wimbledon and expressed her excitement about playing at the prestigious tournament one last time.
Retirement announcement
'Excited to soak in the beauty of playing Wimbledon'
In her retirement announcement, Kvitova said, "I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time." She added that the tournament holds some of her most cherished memories.
However, she remains uncertain about her hardcourt swing in the US but intends to end her active career at this year's US Open.
Career highlights
Two Wimbledon titles and 6 Fed Cup trophies
The 35-year-old Kvitova has had an illustrious career, winning two Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014.
She also helped the Czech Republic clinch six Fed Cup trophies, now known as the Billie Jean King Cup.
She last played at Wimbledon in 2023, and her son was born during the 2024 tournament at the All England Club.
Comeback journey
End of an era
Kvitova made her return to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas, in February after a 17-month hiatus from the court. She is currently ranked 572nd.
The Wimbledon tournament will begin on June 30.
Kvitova's retirement marks the end of an era for professional tennis and leaves a void in the sport that will be hard to fill.