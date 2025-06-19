What's the story

Shubman Gill has made it clear that his team will do everything possible to take 20 wickets in a match.

Ahead of the 1st Test of the 5-match series at Headingley, Gill stressed the importance of wicket-taking in Test cricket.

He even hinted at the possibility of fielding a lineup with a bowling all-rounder and three to four premier fast bowlers if that's what it takes to achieve this goal.