ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill emphasizes on taking 20 wickets
What's the story
Shubman Gill has made it clear that his team will do everything possible to take 20 wickets in a match.
Ahead of the 1st Test of the 5-match series at Headingley, Gill stressed the importance of wicket-taking in Test cricket.
He even hinted at the possibility of fielding a lineup with a bowling all-rounder and three to four premier fast bowlers if that's what it takes to achieve this goal.
Strategy
'You can't win a Test match without taking 20 wickets'
When asked about playing an extra bowler, Gill said, "Yes, definitely."
"You can't win a Test match without taking 20 wickets, no matter how many runs you have scored. So, that has been one of our key discussion points, you know, how we're gonna take 20 wickets. And there might be a case, you know, where we could only be going with some pure batters and you could see a bowling allrounder and three to four premier fast bowlers or proper bowlers," the skipper stated.
Tactical shift
India's approach Down Under
Gill's approach is a departure from India's strategy in the recent Australian series, where they fielded only three full-time quicks throughout.
The pitches in Australia were not conducive for spinners, and the fifth bowler role was filled by Washington Sundar.
Now, without Shardul Thakur, who could be a preferred bowling allrounder, India is looking at their batting depth.
Leadership style
Gill doesn't want captaincy pressure to affect his batting
Gill is keen to make his mark in the team but doesn't want the pressure of leadership aspirations to affect his batting.
He said, "Honestly, when I want to go out there and bat, I just want to play as a batsman."
The young player has had discussions about Test captaincy with former skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the IPL.
Test commitment
IPL vs Test cricket
Despite his IPL success, Gill values Test cricket more.
He said, "You don't get many opportunities to be able to come to England... And IPL comes every year."
Gill has led India at the Under-19 level and in the IPL, and he considers leading in Tests as the "biggest honor," reflecting his commitment to this format of the game.
Preview
1st Test: Can Shubman Gill-led India shine at Headingley?
The highly-anticipated five-match Test series between hosts England and India is set to kick off on June 20.
The iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds will host the series opener. Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side sans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from Test cricket.
Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is back to spearhead England, who are also without their mainstay fast bowlers. Both teams look evenly matched, promising a thrilling contest ahead.