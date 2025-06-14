Prasidh Krishna 'excited but focused' ahead of England Test series
What's the story
India pacer Prasidh Krishna has said he has learned to "switch on" as per the team's needs.
He is looking forward to carrying his stellar IPL form into the England tour which will see Team India play five Tests, starting on June 20.
After a long injury layoff, Prasidh made a strong comeback in IPL 2025.
He was the highest wicket-taker of the league and won the Purple Cap for his performance.
Series anticipation
Excited about the England tour
Prasidh is excited about the five-match Test series against England, starting at Leeds on June 20.
The Indian team is currently playing an intra-squad match in Beckenham, UK.
"You have to make sure you are focused when your chance is coming," Prasidh told BCCI TV.
He added that while one can't be focused for a long time, it's important to have fun too.
Game significance
Importance of game time in UK
Prasidh, who has returned to cricketing action after a long wait due to recurrent injuries and surgeries, stressed on the importance of game time in the UK before the Test series.
"It's really important for all of us to get this game time... because some of them are coming from the 'A' game," he said.
The pacer also noted that players from different franchises and state sides are coming together for a common cause with Team India.
Match insights
Thoughts on the intra-squad match
Prasidh shared his thoughts on the intra-squad match, saying it looked like a good, hard pitch.
He praised the bowlers for bowling some really good spells and said batsmen showed character too.
"It's always good when you are competing against each other," he said.
The pacer also expressed excitement about everyone coming together after a while, sharing memories and cricket experiences from different teams.
Coming to his numbers, Prasidh owns eight wickets at 29.62, having played three Tests.
Prospect
Will Prasidh get a go in England?
Prasidh played a solitary Test in India's preceding Test assignment, the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.
Though India lost that game, the pacer claimed three-fers in both innings.
As Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are certain starters, Prasidh competes with Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep for the third specialist pacer's spot in the XI.
Though Prasidh offers pace and extra bounce, Arshdeep brings variety with his left-arm seam.