What's the story

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has said he has learned to "switch on" as per the team's needs.

He is looking forward to carrying his stellar IPL form into the England tour which will see Team India play five Tests, starting on June 20.

After a long injury layoff, Prasidh made a strong comeback in IPL 2025.

He was the highest wicket-taker of the league and won the Purple Cap for his performance.