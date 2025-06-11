Beau Webster slams 72 against South Africa in WTC final
Australian batter Beau Webster did well for his side on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.
Webster came in when Australia were 67/4. He was part of a solid stand alongside Steve Smith as they added 79 runs for the fifth wicket before Smith was dismissed for 66 runs.
Webster added another 46 runs alongside Alex Carey. Webster helped Australia get past 200 before departing for 72.
Recovery effort
Smith and Webster lead Australia's recovery
After a tough first session, Smith led Australia's recovery with some aggressive batting.
He took on South Africa's best bowler Kagiso Rabada, hitting him for a couple of boundaries.
Webster, who had a few close calls against Rabada, started batting more freely as the session progressed.
He was given a reprieve when South Africa wasted a review for LBW after replays showed it was bat brushing against the pad before he hit the ball.
Webster looked comfortable and kept the scorecard ticking thereafter. After Smith departed, Webster added quality runs alongside Carey.
Rabada ends Webster's stay
In the 55th over of Australia's innings, Webster hit Rabada for two fours before departing. A hard length delivery outside off saw Webster chase with no real foot movement. A sort of tired stroke ended his stay as he was caught at first slip.
Runs
29th fifty for Webster in FC cricket
Webster's 72 came from 92 balls. He hit 11 fours. In four matches for Australia (5 innings), Webster owns 222 runs at an impressive 55.50.
He slammed his 2nd fifty and this is also his career-best score.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the 31-year-old Webster has raced to 5,867 runs from 104 matches (177 innings) at an average of around 38. He registered his 29th fifty in FC cricket.