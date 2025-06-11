What's the story

Australian batter Beau Webster did well for his side on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.

Webster came in when Australia were 67/4. He was part of a solid stand alongside Steve Smith as they added 79 runs for the fifth wicket before Smith was dismissed for 66 runs.

Webster added another 46 runs alongside Alex Carey. Webster helped Australia get past 200 before departing for 72.

Here's more.