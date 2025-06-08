Hazlewood's last Test appearance was cut short by a calf injury at the Gabba during the third match of last summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He had already missed out on the second Test in Adelaide due to a side strain.

However, after an impressive IPL season where he picked up 22 wickets and helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru win the title, Hazlewood says he's ready for red-ball cricket again.