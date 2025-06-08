WTC final: Josh Hazlewood says he's 'bowling better than ever'
What's the story
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has expressed his confidence in his bowling form ahead of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting on June 11.
The seasoned fast bowler, who last played a Test during last summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is vying with Scott Boland for a spot in Australia's attack alongside captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
Comeback
Hazlewood missed the 2nd Test in Adelaide
Hazlewood's last Test appearance was cut short by a calf injury at the Gabba during the third match of last summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He had already missed out on the second Test in Adelaide due to a side strain.
However, after an impressive IPL season where he picked up 22 wickets and helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru win the title, Hazlewood says he's ready for red-ball cricket again.
Assurance
Pacer feels he's 'bowling probably the best of my career'
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood said he is "in a much better place this time around," compared to the last WTC final.
He has taken 57 wickets at an average of 19.68 in his last 13 Tests since returning to the side during the 2023 Ashes.
The pacer also revealed that he feels like he's "bowling probably the best of my career" and hopes his body will hold up for this crucial match.
Training regimen
Hazlewood's training for WTC final
Hazlewood bowled five overs at a moderate pace during Australia's optional training session in Beckenham on Saturday.
He will be doing a more intense, match-simulation session at Lord's on Sunday.
The pacer had already started red-ball training while still in India to prepare for the final.
"The intensity is probably the big one to tick off," he said.
"I think in any format, my numbers over the last two years have been pretty good," Hazlewood further added.
Stats
A look at Hazlewood's Test career
Hazlewood made his Test debut in December 2014 against India and bagged a five-wicket haul.
He has so far played 72 Tests, scalping a total of 279 wickets at 24.57. The tally includes 12 five-wicket hauls.
Against South Africa, he owns 34 wickets at 26.55. On England soil, he averages 26.07 for 52 Test wickets.