Ravindra Jadeja claims 4/143 versus England in Manchester Test: Stats

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers against England in the ongoing 4th Test of the 5-match series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Jadeja bowled 37.1 overs and clocked figures worth 4/143. He failed to bowl a single maiden over. England ended up scoring 669/10 after India's 358 in the 1st innings. Here are further details and stats.

Bowling A mixed effort from Jadeja Jadeja bowled the most overs for India, who struggled to contain England. The left-arm spinner delivered three no balls and owned an economy rate of 3.80. Jadeja's 1st wicket was Zak Crawley on Day 2. On Day 3, he bagged a solitary wicket of Joe Root (150). His final two wickets came on Day 4. He got Ben Stokes (141) and Brydon Carse (47).

Stats 330 wickets for Jadeja in Tests With this four-fer, Jadeja has raced to 330 wickets in Tests from at 25.06. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja bagged his 14th four-wicket haul in Tests. In 24 matches versus England, Jadeja has raced to 77 wickets at 35.76. However, he holds a dismal average of 48.47 in England (34 wickets). This includes two neutral venue games with India playing two WTC finals in England.