RR pacers Charak, Madhwal shine with three-fers against CSK: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowlers Yudhvir Singh Charak and Akash Madhwal bowled fine spells against Chennai Super Kings in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Both fast bowlers took three wickets each as CSK finished at 187/8 while batting first.
While Charak made the new ball talk, Madhwal was sensational toward the end.
Here we look at their stats.
Spell
Two wickets in opening over
Charak was handed the second over to bowl. He made an immediate impact by getting rid of Devon Conway and Urvil Patel in three deliveries.
Both batters went for big hits but failed to clear the 30-yard circle.
While Conway was caught at mid-off, Patel handed a catch to the fielder at mid-on.
Charak made his final strike in the seventh over. He dismissed the in-form Ravindra Jadeja (1), who was caught at short mid-wicket.
Stats
Best figures in IPL for Charak
Charak finished his four-over spell with 3/47.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his maiden three-fer in IPL, which took his tally to eight wickets from nine games at a high economy of 11.
The former Lucknow Super Giants pacer now has four wickets from as many games this season (ER: 11.90).
Overall, he has scalped 29 wickets from 37 T20 games at an economy of around 8.7.
DYK
Charak worsens CSK's powerplay woes
Though CSK made 68 runs in the powerplay overs, they lost three wickets in this phase thanks to Charak's sensational opening spell.
As per Cribuzz, the Super Kings have overall lost 28 wickets in powerplay this year, the most for any team.
The second-paced Delhi Capitals (23) are significantly behind them on this elite list.
Spell
Madhwal's superb bowling toward the end
Madhwal was introduced in the 11th over. He didn't start well, conceding five wides and a boundary in his opening over.
However, he later took the important wicket of the in-form Dewald Brevis (42) in the 14th over.
The pacer trapped dashers Shivam Dube (39) and MS Dhoni (16) in the final over as CSK could only fetch 17 runs from their final three overs.
Madhwal
A look at Madhwal's numbers
Madhwal conceded just 29 runs in four overs besides taking three wickets.
The pacer, who played for Mumbai Indians in the preceding three IPL seasons, has now raced to 23 wickets from 17 IPL games at an economy of 10.05. His tally includes a fifer as well.
Like Charak, he also owns four wickets from as many games in IPL 2025 (ER: 11.06).
Playing his 50th T20 match, he has raced to 58 wickets.
CSK innings
CSK posted a solid total
Despite being reduced to 78/5 at one stage, CSK managed to finish at 187/8.
Ayush Mhatre (43 off 20 balls), Brevis (42 off 25 balls), and Dube (39 off 32 balls) were the chief contributors.
Tushar Deshpande (1/33 from 4 overs) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/33 from 4 overs) were RR's other wicket-takers besides Charak and Madhwal.