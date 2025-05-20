What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowlers Yudhvir Singh Charak and Akash Madhwal bowled fine spells against Chennai Super Kings in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Both fast bowlers took three wickets each as CSK finished at 187/8 while batting first.

While Charak made the new ball talk, Madhwal was sensational toward the end.

Here we look at their stats.