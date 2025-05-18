KL Rahul completes 8,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Indian batter KL Rahul has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The stylish right-hander reached this landmark during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, playing for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Rahul, one of the most consistent performers in the shortest format, attained this feat with his 33rd run.
Information
An unbeaten 112 from 65 balls vs GT
Rahul scored an unbeaten 112 from 65 balls. His knock had 14 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 172.31. He was part of an unbeaten 48-run stand alongside Tristan Stubbs (21*). Rahul's knock helped DC score 199/3.
Milestone
Rahul joins these Indian legends
Rahul reached 8,000 T20 runs in his 237th match (224 innings).
Overall, Rahul has become only the sixth Indian batter to surpass the 8,000-run mark in T20s.
He has joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Suryakumar Yadav.
Do you know?
Rahul slams his 7th century in T20s
Rahul now owns 8,079 runs in the 20-over format. He averages a neat 42.74. In addition to 7 tons, he has 68 fifties. He has raced to 333 sixes and 687 fours. 5,176 of his runs have come in the IPL at 46-plus (100s: 5).
Journey
His journey in IPL
Since making his T20 debut in 2013, Rahul has showcased remarkable consistency in the IPL for various teams, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and currently Delhi Capitals.
His ability to play different roles in the batting line-up has been instrumental to his success.
Rahul recently surpassed the 5,000-run mark in the cash-rich league.
8,000
Fastest Indian to 8,000 runs in T20s
Rahul became the fastest to 8,000 runs in T20s (by innings). As mentioned, he attained the mark in his 224th inning.
Here are fastest batters to 8,000 runs in T20s (by innings).
213 - Chris Gayle
218 - Babar Azam
224 - KL Rahul*
243 - Virat kohli
244 - Mohammad Rizwan
India
Over 2,000 runs in T20Is
Until the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, Rahul was a mainstay top-order batter for Team India in T20I cricket. He is one of only four Indians with 2,000-plus runs in the format.
In 72 T20Is, Rahul owns 2,265 runs at an average of 37.75. His strike rate goes past 139.
Rahul also has two tons and 22 half-centuries to his name.