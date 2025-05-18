What's the story

Indian batter KL Rahul has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The stylish right-hander reached this landmark during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, playing for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Rahul, one of the most consistent performers in the shortest format, attained this feat with his 33rd run.