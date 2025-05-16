DC's Mitchell Starc to miss remainder of IPL 2025
What's the story
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has opted against returning for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, as per Times of India.
The decision follows a period of uncertainty over his availability due to recent cross-border tensions that led to a suspension of the tournament.
Starc's ouster is indeed a massive blow for Delhi Capitals as he was the team's leading fast bowler this season.
Team adjustments
Delhi Capitals prepare for future without Starc
The Axar Patel-led DC team now gears up for the rest of IPL 2025 sans Starc.
At the team's first practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium, only one overseas player, Dushmantha Chameera, was seen attending.
However, Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs are expected to join soon.
Team mentor Kevin Pietersen, who had returned home during the tournament's suspension period, will rejoin the squad on May 16.
Schedule update
Upcoming matches and training sessions
DC's next match is against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 18.
The team will train at the franchise's facility in Aerocity on Friday, while GT reached Delhi on May 15 for their training session on May 16.
This preparation is important as many teams are currently facing player availability issues due to a revised schedule announced earlier this week.
Replacement policy
BCCI allows franchises to make temporary replacements
Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed franchises to sign temporary replacements for players unavailable due to international commitments.
Following the same policy, DC have signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Jake Fraser-Mcgurk.
Likewise, GT have named Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who will not be playing the playoffs.
Starc
Starc was impressive this season
Starc was brilliant across all phases this season.
The DC pacer claimed 14 wickets from 11 games at an average of 26.14 in IPL 2025.
His tally also includes his maiden five-wicket haul in the 20-over format.
Starc, who has represented three franchises, now owns 65 wickets from 52 IPL games at 23.12. His economy rate reads 8.61.
Scenario
DC's challenging road to playoffs
Meanwhile, DC's road to playoffs is tricky. They must win both their games to go through without depending upon other teams.
They are currently fifth on the table with 14 points and an NRR of +0.362.
One win could keep them at 16 points, making them highly dependent on other matches for a shot at playoff qualification.
Their final league match against Mumbai Indians could be a virtual knock-out game.