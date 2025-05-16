This season has been one of the most remarkable in FC Barcelona's history.

Initially, under Hansi Flick's guidance, they started strong and were tipped to dominate by Christmas.

However, an unexpected dip in form saw them lose three consecutive home matches and drop to third place.

Despite this setback, the team responded brilliantly in 2025, remaining unbeaten in all La Liga fixtures and eventually clinching the title with two games to spare.