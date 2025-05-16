FC Barcelona defeat Espanyol, clinch their 28th La Liga title
What's the story
FC Barcelona have clinched the 2024/25 La Liga title after a hard-fought win over city rivals Espanyol.
The match was tightly fought, with Espanyol giving a good account of themselves. However, it was Lamine Yamal's stunning goal in the 53rd minute and Fermin Lopez's late strike that clinched the championship for Barca.
This is FC Barcelona's 28th La Liga title, and their first since the 2022/23 season.
Season summary
A remarkable season for FC Barcelona
This season has been one of the most remarkable in FC Barcelona's history.
Initially, under Hansi Flick's guidance, they started strong and were tipped to dominate by Christmas.
However, an unexpected dip in form saw them lose three consecutive home matches and drop to third place.
Despite this setback, the team responded brilliantly in 2025, remaining unbeaten in all La Liga fixtures and eventually clinching the title with two games to spare.
Match details
Espanyol's valiant effort falls short
The match was not only about the title for FC Barcelona but also survival for Espanyol.
Despite a lively first half, neither side managed to score.
Espanyol came closest to achieving their goal with top scorer Javi Puado creating strong chances but failing to convert them.
Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski had opportunities for Barca but Joan Garcia in the Espanyol goal kept them at bay during the first half.
Goal highlights
Lamine Yamal's stunning goal ignites title celebrations
The match was briefly interrupted due to an accident outside the stadium but resumed without any serious injuries.
Yamal finally made his mark in the match with a brilliant finish in the 53rd minute.
Pedri set him up at the edge of the area and Yamal produced a curling shot that found its way into Espanyol's top corner.
This moment of sheer magic was pivotal in securing the championship for FC Barcelona, igniting celebrations among their fans worldwide.
Match conclusion
Espanyol's red card and FC Barcelona's title clincher
Despite Yamal's goal, Espanyol refused to back down. They had a few opportunities but poor finishing and an inspired Wojciech Szczesny in goal kept them from scoring.
The match took a turn when Leandro Cabrera was red-carded for a foul on Yamal, only fueling Espanyol's determination.
However, it was Fermin Lopez who confirmed the title for Barca in injury time by scoring the second goal with an assist from Yamal.
Information
Unique record for Barcelona
As per Opta, Barcelona claimed their 12th league title in the 21st century, more than any other Spanish team (Real Madrid - 9) and behind only Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich's 18 in Europe's top five leagues.
Do you know?
Domestic treble for Barca
Barca have won the domestic treble. They clinched the Supercopa de Espana by beating Real Madrid. They won the Copa del Rey next by beating Real. And now in match week 36 of La Liga, they won the league title.