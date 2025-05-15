What's the story

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic is gearing up for the 2025 French Open, starting May 25.

Djokovic, who is eyeing his 25th Grand Slam title, hasn't won one since the 2023 US Open.

With three Roland Garros titles to his name, Djokovic further aims to solidify his legacy on clay courts.

Have a look at his notable records at the prestigious clay-court Slam.