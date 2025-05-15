Notable records of Novak Djokovic at French Open
Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic is gearing up for the 2025 French Open, starting May 25.
Djokovic, who is eyeing his 25th Grand Slam title, hasn't won one since the 2023 US Open.
With three Roland Garros titles to his name, Djokovic further aims to solidify his legacy on clay courts.
Have a look at his notable records at the prestigious clay-court Slam.
Record
Oldest French Open champion
Djokovic won his third and last French Open title in 2023. He defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final.
At 36 years and 20 days, Djokovic became the oldest man to win the French Open singles honor.
The Serb broke the record of 14-time champion Rafael Nadal, who won the 2022 Roland Garros at 36.
Information
Second-most match-wins at French Open
In an illustrious career, Djokovic has won a total of 96 matches at Roland Garros. He has a 96-16 win-loss record at this Slam. In terms of match-wins at the French Open, Djokovic is only behind Nadal (112).
Historic win
Two wins over Nadal at French Open
In one of the greatest tennis matches, Djokovic beat Nadal in the 2021 French Open final.
It was a historic victory as Nadal, also known as the 'King of Clay,' had lost only two French Open matches prior to that encounter.
With this, Djokovic became the only player to defeat Nadal twice at this Slam (also the 2015 quarter-finals).
Final
Record victory in final
Djokovic won the 2021 French Open after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets - 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
He became the first player to win a Roland Garros title after defeating maestro Nadal.
Djokovic was also the first man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam final after trailing by two sets twice (separate matches).
Information
The elusive 'Nole Slam'
In 2016, Djokovic defeated Andy Murray to claim his maiden French Open title. He became only the third man in the Open Era to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously. The achievement later came to be known as the Nole Slam.