Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

PBKS successfully defended 219/5, now the highest first-innings total in Jaipur. They banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh.

Harpreet Brar later starred with a match-winning spell. He broke the Yashasvi Jaiswal-Vaibhav Suryavanshi stand before sealing the match.

He is our Player of the Match.