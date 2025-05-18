IPL 2025, RR vs PBKS: Our Player of the Match
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
PBKS successfully defended 219/5, now the highest first-innings total in Jaipur. They banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh.
Harpreet Brar later starred with a match-winning spell. He broke the Yashasvi Jaiswal-Vaibhav Suryavanshi stand before sealing the match.
He is our Player of the Match.
Spell
How Brar stopped the Royals
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer subbed himself out after scoring a 25-ball 30. He batted with a finger injury.
His replacement, Brar, bowled a match-winning spell for the Kings. He dismissed both RR openers, who ran riot in the first six overs.
Notably, the Royals were 89/1 after six overs.
Brar later knocked over Riyan Parag in his final over (4-0-22-3).
Information
Two clutch wickets for PBKS
In a high-scoring game, where both sides scored over 205 runs, Brar conceded only 5.50 runs per over. He bowled valiantly inside the Powerplay, dismissing the dangerous Suryavanshi. Brar's effort to dismiss Jaiswal post 100 gave PBKS the required impetus.
Information
Brar gets past 30 IPL wickets
Brar, who has been with PBKS since 2019, now has 32 wickets from 46 IPL matches at an average of 30.93. His tally includes a four-wicket haul (4/30). The left-arm spinner is known to produce breakthroughs against the run of play.