IPL 2025: RR's Jurel, Jaiswal slam valiant fifties against PBKS
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
PBKS successfully defended 219/5, now the highest first-innings total in Jaipur.
RR started well with a blistering 76-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Although Harpreet Brar's spell stopped RR, a splendid knock from Dhruv Jurel kept them in the hunt.
RR eventually lost by 10 runs.
Match situation
RR bank on Jaiswal's whirlwind knock
RR's run-chase was off to a flier. Jaiswal hammered Arshdeep Singh for 22 runs in the opening over.
The young Vaibhav Suryavanshi collected 17 runs off the second over bowled by Marco Jansen.
Jaiswal and Suryavanshi continued their exploits as RR reached their fifty in the third over. The former lost Suryavanshi but powered RR to 89/1 in six overs.
Jaiswal's 25-ball 50 (9 fours and 1 six) was ended by Brar in the ninth over.
Match update
Jurel's innings keep RR in the hunt
Jurel came in after RR lost skipper Sanju Samson in the 11th over (114/3).
The former weaved his knock with aggressive boundaries and smart singles, keeping the Royals alive.
Jurel brought up his half-century in a mere 29 balls. He brought the equation down to 30 required from the last two overs.
However, Marco Jansen dismissed Jurel in the final over. He finished with a 31-ball 53 (3 fours and 4 sixes).
Numbers
15th IPL fifty from Jaiswal's blade
Jaiswal hammered his sixth half-century of IPL 2025. He now has the Orange Cap, with 523 runs from 13 innings at a strike-rate of 158.00.
Overall, Jaiswal owns 2,130 runs from 66 games at 34.35. He hammered his 15th fifty.
Jaiswal also went past 250 fours in the IPL (253).
Meanwhile, Jaiswal has surpassed 3,500 runs in 20-over cricket (3,501), as per ESPNcricinfo.
He slammed his 23rd fifty (100:s 3).
Information
Jurel slams his 4th IPL fifty
Jurel raced to his fourth half-century in IPL history. Two of his fifties have come this season. With 649 runs, Jurel has a strike-rate of 150.93 in the IPL.