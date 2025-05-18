RR's run-chase was off to a flier. Jaiswal hammered Arshdeep Singh for 22 runs in the opening over.

The young Vaibhav Suryavanshi collected 17 runs off the second over bowled by Marco Jansen.

Jaiswal and Suryavanshi continued their exploits as RR reached their fifty in the third over. The former lost Suryavanshi but powered RR to 89/1 in six overs.

Jaiswal's 25-ball 50 (9 fours and 1 six) was ended by Brar in the ninth over.