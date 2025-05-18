What's the story

Bayern Munich enjoyed a stunning 2024/25 season in the Bundesliga.

Notably, Vincent Kompany's men earned the league title, finishing 13 points above last season's champions Bayer Leverkusen.

With the Bundesliga season finishing on Saturday, April 17, Bayern won their match against Hoffenheim, claiming a 4-0 victory.

Earlier on May 4, Bayern became the champions for the 33rd time.

Here we decode their campaign.