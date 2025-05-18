Bayern Munich: Decoding their Bundesliga 2024/25 season in stats
What's the story
Bayern Munich enjoyed a stunning 2024/25 season in the Bundesliga.
Notably, Vincent Kompany's men earned the league title, finishing 13 points above last season's champions Bayer Leverkusen.
With the Bundesliga season finishing on Saturday, April 17, Bayern won their match against Hoffenheim, claiming a 4-0 victory.
Earlier on May 4, Bayern became the champions for the 33rd time.
Here we decode their campaign.
Points
Most points, goals scored and fewest defeats
Bayern finished with 82 points on board from 34 matches. Kompany's men claimed the most wins (25) and suffered the least defeats (2). Bayern drew 7 games.
Notably, the Bavarians scored the most goals in Bundesliga 2024/25 season (99) and shipped in the fewest (32).
Bayern's goal difference of +67 was massive.
Harry Kane
Kane finishes as Bundesliga's top scorer for 2nd successive season
Harry Kane played a key role in helping Bayern win the Bundesliga title.
Kane finished as the top scorer in Bundesliga for the 2nd successive season.
After scoring 36 goals from 32 matches in his debut campaign in 2023/24, Kane managed 26 goals in the 2024/25 Bundesliga season from 31 games.
Kane became the seventh different Bundesliga player to claim successive top scorer's prizes.
Do you know?
Michael Olise finishes with the most assists in Bundesliga 2024/25
Bayern's Michael Olise made 15 assists in the 2024/25 campaign to post the best tally. Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen finished behing Olise with 12 assists. In addition to his 15 assists, Olise also managed 12 goals.
Numbers
Breaking down Bayern's season in stats
Bayern registered a total of 474 shots (excluding blocks) with 268 of them on target, as per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta).
Bayern hit the woodwork 21 times and created 450 chances. Bayern earned 16 clean sheets.
Other crucial numbers include: 501 clearances, 232 interceptions, 1,648 duels won, 90.04% pass accuracy, and 383 take-ons completed.