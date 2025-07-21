Nitish Reddy ruled out England Test series; blow for Arshdeep

In a blow to the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series in England with a knee injury. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to make his Test debut, is not contention for the 4th Test scheduled in Manchester. The BCCI, on July 21, revealed that he sustained an "impact injury to his left thumb" while bowling in the nets. Here are further details.

Nitish Reddy suffered knee injury ahead of Manchester Test As reported earlier, Reddy was in danger of being ruled out of the England series. The all-rounder suffered a knee injury while training in the gym on Sunday. Scans had confirmed ligament damage, ESPNcricinfo reported. After missing the series-opener in Leeds, Reddy played at Edgbaston and Lord's. He made a significant impact in the 3rd Test, dismissing England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over during the first innings. He also score 30 and 13.

Injuries Team India rattled with injuries; Anshul Kamboj added Reddy's injury is not the only concern for Team India. The BCCI, in a release, stated that Arshdeep has been ruled out of the Manchester Test as he sustained an impact injury to his left thumb. As per latest reports, seamer Akash Deep also picked up a groin niggle ahead of the 4th Test. Meanwhile, the BCCI has added Anshul Kamboj, the uncapped seamer, the to the squad. He can bat too.

Information India's updated squad for 4th Test India's updated squad for 4th Test: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, and Anshul Kamboj.