Will Karun Nair get another Test cap? Decoding stats 

Karun Nair is facing an uncertain future in Test cricket after a string of poor performances in the ongoing series against England . Despite starting his England tour on a high note with a double century for India A against England Lions, the 33-year-old Indian veteran has struggled to find his footing in the Test series. In six innings so far, he has managed just 131 runs at an average of 21.83. His highest score in this series is just 40.

Match details Nair's performance at Lord's raises concerns In the third Test at Lord's, Nair scored 40 runs in the first innings before being caught at slip off a Ben Stokes delivery. The number-three batter was dismissed for just 14 runs off 33 balls in the second innings after leaving an incoming delivery from Brydon Carse, which resulted in an LBW decision. These dismissals have raised questions about his ability to read and handle different types of deliveries.

Performance Guilty of converting starts Nair has been guilty of converting his starts as his scores read: 0, 20, 31, 26, 40, and now 14. Notably, the ongoing series marked Nair's first Test appearance since 2017. Carse has troubled him in particular, trapping him thrice this series. Ben Stokes has dismissed him two times, while the other dismissal belongs to Chris Woakes. There has been no particular manner of his dismissals as he has fallen prey to in-swingers, out-swingers, and short deliveries as well.

Career impact A solitary 50-plus score across 13 innings Nair's inability to score runs consistently has put his place in the Indian Test team under threat. The veteran, who scored a mammoth 303* against England back in 2016, has not touched the 50-run mark in any of his other 12 innings. His highest score since then is just 40, which isn't enough to secure his position for upcoming matches. Nair overall boasts 505 Test runs at 42.08.

Comeback journey Only top-order batsman without a 50-plus score Nair's return to Test cricket after an eight-year gap was supposed to be his redemption story. However, he has failed to make an impact in the ongoing series against England. He is the only top-order batsman from either side not to have scored a half-century so far. His last innings ended in disaster when he was trapped leg before offering no stroke to Carse at Lord's.