Akash or Prasidh? Who should be play Lord's Test? 

Indian pacer Akash Deep delivered a couple of stunning spells in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. He took a total of 10 wickets in the match (4/88 and 6/99) as India secured their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston, and that too by 336 runs. On the contrary, Prasidh Krishna had a hard time with the ball in hand. As only one of these two is likely to play the third Test, let's compare their numbers.

Context Why does this story matter? Indian captain Shubman Gill, at the post-match presentation, confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's return for the third Test, starting July 10 at Lord's. The talismanic pacer missed the Edgbaston Test due to workload management. With Bumrah returning and Mohammed Siraj also claiming a six-wicket haul at Edgbaston, one of Prasidh and Akash is set to warm the benches at Lord's. Notably, Akash missed the opening game of the series as Prasidh was selected over him.

Match impact Akash's performance secures India's win Akash's relentless effort across both innings at Edgbaston﻿ powered India over the line on Day 5. He took four wickets in the first innings and six in the second, including the last wicket of Brydon Carse. His match figures read 10/187 from 41.1 overs, the best for an Indian bowler on England soil, as per ESPNcricinfo. Akash was particularly brilliant with the new ball as England lost five wickets under 100 runs in both innings.

Prasidh Prasidh was expensive once again On Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Prasidh conceded 23 runs in a single over during the first innings. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the joint fourth-most expensive over for an Indian bowler in Test history. He overall conceded 72 runs across 13 wicket-less overs in the first innings before claiming 1/39 (14 overs) in the fourth innings. Number-eight batter Chris Woakes was his only victim in the game.

DYK Prasidh faltered in the series opener as well Prasidh set an unwanted record in the 1st Test as well, which India lost by five wickets. His first-innings spell of 3/128 (20 overs) came at an economy rate of 6.40, the worst for any Indian bowler who bowled a minimum of 120 balls or 20 overs in a spell. Although the Indian pacer took two wickets in the second innings, his economy rate read 6.10.

Prospect Is Prasidh's ouster straightforward? Though Akash comfortably outperformed Prasidh, the latter's ouster from the Lord's Test is not straightforward. Bumrah is all but likely to share the new ball with Siraj. In this case, Akash, if not dropped, would be used as a one-change bowler. Notably, the pacer's primary ability is to swing the new ball. As he also doesn't possess rapid pace, he might not be that effective in his potential new role.

Information Prasidh has pace and bounce Although Prasidh is enduring a tough tour, he has pace in his arsenal. Moreover, his height helps him extract extra bounce off the surface. He can also use the short ball effectively. These abilities are better suited for a one-change bowler in Akash's comparison.

Verdict Akash should be retained Despite the abilities he possesses, Prasidh has looked far from effective in this series. Moreover, dropping a player after a match 10-fer might send the wrong signal in the dressing room. Hence, Akash should remain in the XI as India can continue with the new-ball pair of Siraj and Akash. Bumrah, who averages under 20 in Tests, has aced the one-change bowler in the past.