Akash or Prasidh? Who should be play Lord's Test?
What's the story
Indian pacer Akash Deep delivered a couple of stunning spells in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. He took a total of 10 wickets in the match (4/88 and 6/99) as India secured their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston, and that too by 336 runs. On the contrary, Prasidh Krishna had a hard time with the ball in hand. As only one of these two is likely to play the third Test, let's compare their numbers.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Indian captain Shubman Gill, at the post-match presentation, confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's return for the third Test, starting July 10 at Lord's. The talismanic pacer missed the Edgbaston Test due to workload management. With Bumrah returning and Mohammed Siraj also claiming a six-wicket haul at Edgbaston, one of Prasidh and Akash is set to warm the benches at Lord's. Notably, Akash missed the opening game of the series as Prasidh was selected over him.
Match impact
Akash's performance secures India's win
Akash's relentless effort across both innings at Edgbaston powered India over the line on Day 5. He took four wickets in the first innings and six in the second, including the last wicket of Brydon Carse. His match figures read 10/187 from 41.1 overs, the best for an Indian bowler on England soil, as per ESPNcricinfo. Akash was particularly brilliant with the new ball as England lost five wickets under 100 runs in both innings.
Prasidh
Prasidh was expensive once again
On Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, Prasidh conceded 23 runs in a single over during the first innings. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the joint fourth-most expensive over for an Indian bowler in Test history. He overall conceded 72 runs across 13 wicket-less overs in the first innings before claiming 1/39 (14 overs) in the fourth innings. Number-eight batter Chris Woakes was his only victim in the game.
DYK
Prasidh faltered in the series opener as well
Prasidh set an unwanted record in the 1st Test as well, which India lost by five wickets. His first-innings spell of 3/128 (20 overs) came at an economy rate of 6.40, the worst for any Indian bowler who bowled a minimum of 120 balls or 20 overs in a spell. Although the Indian pacer took two wickets in the second innings, his economy rate read 6.10.
Prospect
Is Prasidh's ouster straightforward?
Though Akash comfortably outperformed Prasidh, the latter's ouster from the Lord's Test is not straightforward. Bumrah is all but likely to share the new ball with Siraj. In this case, Akash, if not dropped, would be used as a one-change bowler. Notably, the pacer's primary ability is to swing the new ball. As he also doesn't possess rapid pace, he might not be that effective in his potential new role.
Information
Prasidh has pace and bounce
Although Prasidh is enduring a tough tour, he has pace in his arsenal. Moreover, his height helps him extract extra bounce off the surface. He can also use the short ball effectively. These abilities are better suited for a one-change bowler in Akash's comparison.
Verdict
Akash should be retained
Despite the abilities he possesses, Prasidh has looked far from effective in this series. Moreover, dropping a player after a match 10-fer might send the wrong signal in the dressing room. Hence, Akash should remain in the XI as India can continue with the new-ball pair of Siraj and Akash. Bumrah, who averages under 20 in Tests, has aced the one-change bowler in the past.
Stats
Let's compare their numbers
Both Akash and Prasidh are in their early days of Test cricket as the former now owns 25 wickets from eight Tests at 28.6. Five of his appearances have come in India. Meanwhile, Prasidh has raced to 14 wickets from five Tests at a poor average of 40.57. All his caps have come in SENA nations. While Akash overall boasts 138 First-Class wickets at 23.79, Prasidh has 94 wickets at 23.72.