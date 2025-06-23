Headingley Test: Prasidh Krishna sets unwanted record with costly spell
What's the story
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has set an unwanted record during the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. His spell of 3/128 came at an economy rate of 6.40, the worst for any Indian bowler who has bowled a minimum of 120 balls or 20 overs in a spell. He surpassed Varun Aaron's previous record, who had gone for runs at an economy rate of 5.91 against Australia in Adelaide in 2014. Aaron had recorded 2/136 from 23 overs.
Match details
Krishna's costly spell
In his 20 overs, Krishna took the wickets of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith. However, he was also on the receiving end of some brutal hitting from the England batters. Day 3 of the contest ended with India taking a 96-run lead over England after their final session in Leeds on Sunday. At stumps, India was at 90/2 with KL Rahul (47*) and skipper Shubman Gill (6*) unbeaten.
Information
Here are his overall career stats
Coming to his overall numbers, Krishna now owns 11 wickets at 33.18 across four Tests. His economy of 4.87 is certainly on the higher side. Notably, Krishna piped the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Harshit Rana for a spot in India's XI.
Innings summary
Headingley Test evenly poised
India had posted a total of 471 runs in their first innings. In reply, England was bundled out for 465 runs. The Asian giants started the final session with a six-run lead over their opponents. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early to Brydon Carse, leaving India at 16/1 in just over three overs.
Partnership details
India lose Sudharsan but Rahul remains solid
Despite the early wicket, Rahul remained solid against pace, hitting two boundaries against Chris Woakes. He was joined by Sai Sudharsan who also got a four on his first ball. The duo took India to the 50-run mark in over 12 overs with some well-timed boundaries. However, skipper Ben Stokes brought England back into the game by taking Sudharsan's wicket for 30 runs. Rahul (47*) and skipper Shubman Gill (6*) returned unbeaten at stumps on Day 3.