Headingley Test: Prasidh Krishna sets unwanted record with costly spell

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has set an unwanted record during the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. His spell of 3/128 came at an economy rate of 6.40, the worst for any Indian bowler who has bowled a minimum of 120 balls or 20 overs in a spell. He surpassed Varun Aaron's previous record, who had gone for runs at an economy rate of 5.91 against Australia in Adelaide in 2014. Aaron had recorded 2/136 from 23 overs.

Match details Krishna's costly spell In his 20 overs, Krishna took the wickets of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith. However, he was also on the receiving end of some brutal hitting from the England batters. Day 3 of the contest ended with India taking a 96-run lead over England after their final session in Leeds on Sunday. At stumps, India was at 90/2 with KL Rahul (47*) and skipper Shubman Gill (6*) unbeaten.

Information Here are his overall career stats Coming to his overall numbers, Krishna now owns 11 wickets at 33.18 across four Tests. His economy of 4.87 is certainly on the higher side. Notably, Krishna piped the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Harshit Rana for a spot in India's XI.

Innings summary Headingley Test evenly poised India had posted a total of 471 runs in their first innings. In reply, England was bundled out for 465 runs. The Asian giants started the final session with a six-run lead over their opponents. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early to Brydon Carse, leaving India at 16/1 in just over three overs.