Headingley Test: Jasprit Bumrah opens up about India's fielding woes

India's fielding came under heavy criticism on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley. The team dropped as many as six catches, allowing England to capitalize and come within six runs of India's first-innings total. Despite the disappointing display, Jasprit Bumrah was reluctant to add more pressure on his teammates. "I am disappointed for a second when catches are dropped," he said following the conclusion of Day 3.

Learning curve Bumrah backs his fielders Bumrah stressed that these moments are part and parcel of the game. He said, "It's part and parcel of the game, and the guys are new and working so hard." The pacer added he doesn't want to create a scene or put more pressure on them as nobody is doing it intentionally. "So they will learn from this experience," he concluded.

Missed opportunities Several crucial catches were dropped off Bumrah's bowling Bumrah's bowling saw at least four catches dropped, giving England batters second chances. The first miss came in the fifth over when Ben Duckett edged one to gully but Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't hold on despite a full-length dive. Soon after, Ravindra Jadeja also dropped a low catch at backward point as Duckett received another lifeline.

Inexperience impact More missed opportunities for India Ollie Pope, who was well set on 60, also got a second chance when he edged one toward the third slip. Here too, Jaiswal spilled another crucial catch due to his inexperience at the position. Later in the 85th over, Harry Brook nicked one through the slips but again a fielder failed to hold on.

No-ball issue Bumrah on no ball in last over Day 2 Bumrah also had the chance to dismiss Brook in the last over of Day 2 but ended up overstepping. He explained that his physical exertion throughout the day made him a little tired, leading to a lapse in concentration. "When you are running to bowl down the slope, and you are a little tired, no balls can happen," he said.