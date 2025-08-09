Gambhir, Gill ignore match referee's warning in Oval Test: Details 

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill have ignored a warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee about potential World Test Championship (WTC) points being deducted for slow over-rate. The decision was made in the heat of battle during India's thrilling six-run victory over England in the final Test at The Oval. Here are further details.

Tactical shift Jeff Crowe warns India about potential WTC penalties Ahead of the final day's play, match referee Jeff Crowe warned the Indian camp that they were six overs behind the required rate, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The warning came with serious consequences as India could have lost four crucial WTC points if they failed to bowl out England and correct their over-rate deficit. This led to a strategy meeting in the dressing room with Gill, Gambhir, assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak among others.

Winning strategy The dressing room debate on over-rate penalty During the meeting, one suggestion was to bring both spinners—Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar—into the attack immediately to improve over-rate. But this could have backfired as England's Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton were settled. In a bold move, Gambhir reportedly said: "I don't care about the over rate. If we lose four points, so be it. We are playing to win." . Gill backed his coach's decision and fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj kept attacking from both ends.

Strategic success India's gamble pays off in thrilling 6-run victory The decision to stick with the fast-bowling strategy paid off as Siraj dismissed Smith and Overton, bringing India close to victory. Despite some tense moments, including a six from Gus Atkinson and a missed run-out by Dhruv Jurel, Siraj returned to dismiss Atkinson. The win not only leveled the series 2-2, but also earned India 28 WTC points.