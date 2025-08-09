2nd ODI: Can West Indies bounce back against Pakistan? 

West Indies will take on Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on August 10. The match will be played in Tarouba, with the hosts looking to level the series after losing the first ODI despite scoring a commendable 280 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be aiming to clinch the series with a win. Here we present the match preview.

Viewing details Pitch report and streaming details The second ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on Fancode. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST on August 10th. The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, which hosted the opening ODI as well, has favored the batters in recent white-ball games. Pacers, however, can inflict serious damage with the new ball.

Summary Summary of the opening game WI posted a competitive total of 280/10 in 49 overs. Their innings was bolstered by fifties from skipper Shai Hope (55), veteran Evin Lewis (60), and Roston Chase (53). For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Pakistan's innings got off to a shaky start. However, debutant Hasan Nawaz (63*), Mohammad Rizwan (53), Hussain Talat (41*), and Babar Azam (47) played vital knocks as Pakistan crossed the line.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 138 times in ODI cricket. The Windies have claimed 71 wins to Pakistan's 64. A total of three matches have been tied. On Windies soil, the head-to-head ODI record stands at 16-16 (Tied: 2). Meanwhile, Pakistan have won three of their last four ODI series (bilaterals). On the other hand, West Indies aim for a 4th successive series win on home soil.

Team composition Here are the probable playing XIs West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades. Pakistan (Probable XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem.