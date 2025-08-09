Decoding 250-plus fourth-wicket partnerships for NZ in Test cricket

New Zealand 's batsmen put on a show in the second Test against Zimbabwe , ending their first innings with a mammoth score of 601/3d. The match is being played at Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo. Though three Kiwi batters breached the 150-run mark, the highlight of the innings was the unbeaten 256-run fourth-wicket partnership between Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra. On this note, let's look at the 250-plus fourth-wicket stands for NZ in Test cricket.

#3 Nicholls & Ravindra - 256* vs Zimbabwe, 2025 The aforementioned 256-run stand between Nicholls and Ravindra is third on this list. The Kiwis were comfortably placed at 345/3 when Ravindra arrived to bat. While Nicholls continued to bat the conventional way, Ravindra was more attacking as he batted with a strike rate of 100-plus. As NZ declared at 601/3, Nicholls returned on 150* off 245 balls, whereas Ravindra hit a fluent 139-ball 165*.

#2 Ryder & Taylor - 271 vs India, 2009 Batting first in the 2009 Napier Test against India, the Kiwis suffered a top-order collapse and were reduced to 23/3. Ross Taylor was then joined by Jesse Ryder and it was one-way traffic thereafter. The duo frustrated Indian bowlers with a massive 271-run partnership. While Taylor was dismissed for 151 off 204 balls, Ryder (201 off 328) made a sensational double-hundred. Their efforts meant the Kiwis declared at 619/9 in the eventually drawn affair.