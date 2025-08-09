Asia Cup: Can Mohammed Shami script another Team India return?

The upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament later this month will provide national selectors with a prime opportunity to finalize India's white-ball squad for the T20 Asia Cup. The tournament will see participation from almost all big names in Indian cricket. However, one player whose inclusion in the East Zone squad has raised eyebrows is fast bowler Mohammed Shami .

Career overview Shami's mixed bag of a career The 34-year-old Shami has had a mixed bag of a career in recent years. Despite being named in the Bengal probables list for the season, he did not attend the camp currently underway in Kolkata. However, sources from the Bengal team management remain hopeful of his return this season. "Shami is doing everything to get ready for the season," a source told TOI.

Performance analysis Why Shami was excluded for England Test series? Notably, Shami was left out of India's squad for the recently-concluded Test series against England. BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar revealed that Shami had taken a few MRIs, which revealed new injury issues. As a result, the BCCI medical team ruled him unfit for the entire England tour. Notably, Shami has picked 229 Test wickets in 64 matches at an average of 27.71 runs per wicket. The pacer last played a Test match in June 2023.

IPL Shami's returns in IPL 2025 Notably, the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format. As Shami had a disappointing run for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, his chances of selection look bleak. He took just six wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 11.23. This was after a long break due to ankle surgery and knee-related issues. His return to competitive cricket came in the 2024-25 domestic season. In T20Is, he owns 27 wickets at a high economy of 8.95.