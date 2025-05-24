What's the story

Ajit Agarkar, the Chairman of the India Men's Senior Selection Committee, has announced that Shubman Gill will lead India in their upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is set to be his deputy as Jasprit Bumrah has been excluded from the leadership group.

Agarkar emphasized that the decision to appoint a captain is not made for just one or two series but requires long-term planning and vision.