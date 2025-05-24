Here's why Shubman Gill was appointed as India's Test captain
What's the story
Ajit Agarkar, the Chairman of the India Men's Senior Selection Committee, has announced that Shubman Gill will lead India in their upcoming five-match Test series against England.
Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is set to be his deputy as Jasprit Bumrah has been excluded from the leadership group.
Agarkar emphasized that the decision to appoint a captain is not made for just one or two series but requires long-term planning and vision.
Young captaincy
Gill's appointment marks a significant milestone
At just 25, Gill has become one of the youngest players to be appointed India's Test captain in recent years.
Despite his lack of experience in leading red-ball cricket teams, he captained India in a five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe last year.
He also captains Gujarat Titans in the IPL and has been the vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is.
Career highlights
You have to plan for the longer term: Agarkar
"You don't select a captain for one or two series, you have to plan for the longer term," Agarkar said in the press conference while talking about Gill's appointment.
He has played 32 Test matches, scoring a total of 1,893 runs at at 35.05 including five centuries.
His leadership skills were evident when he was Rohit Sharma's deputy during India's winning Champions Trophy campaign in the UAE earlier this year.
Information
Gill has led in just five FC games
It must be noted that Gill has led just five times in First-Class cricket. He has recorded a solitary victory in these games besides a couple of draws and as many defeats.
Selection insights
Agarkar discusses batting order, Gill's potential
During the announcement, Agarkar also spoke about the batting order for the team.
He said that "Shubman and Gautam Gambhir might take a call on the number 4 in the batting order."
This means that Gill will have a major role to play in deciding his team's strategy.
Agarkar was optimistic about Gill's growth as captain over time: "We are hopeful that he [Shubman Gill] will learn with time."
Bumrah
Bumrah was Rohit Sharma's deputy
It must be noted that pace spearhead Bumrah was the vice-captain in India's preceding Test assignment, against hosts Australia.
He even led in a couple of games in the then-skipper Rohit's absence.
However, the pacer sustained an injury midway through the fifth and final Test. Agarkar cited workload as the reason behind his exclusion from the leadership department.
KL Rahul, another veteran who has led India before in Tests, was also not considered.
Statement
Why Bumrah was not picked?
Agarkar was clear that Bumrah wasn't considered for Test captaincy due to workload issues.
"He is not available for all the Test matches. I think we wanted him more as a player. It's always extra burden when you are managing 15-16 people."
"It takes a lot out of you. We would rather have him as a bowler. Hope he has a big series. He is an important player for us, so having him fit as a bowler important."