Decoding SRH's highest team totals vs RCB in IPL
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a thrilling win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2025.
The match was held in Lucknow, where Ishan Kishan played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 94.
His brilliance meant SRH finished at 231/6. Despite RCB's solid response, SRH turned the game around and walked away with the win.
Here we look at SRH's highest team scores against RCB.
#1
287/3 in 2024, Bengaluru
SRH recorded 287/3 against RCB in the IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru, which continues to be the highest IPL team total.
This is also the fifth-highest team total in overall T20 cricket. Notably, the Orange Army reached their 200 in 14.6 overs in that match.
Head smashed the fourth-fastest IPL ton (off 39 balls), while Heinrich Klaasen wreaked havoc with his 31-ball 67.
Meanwhile, RCB fought well but were restricted to 262/7.
#2
231/2 in 2019, Hyderabad
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner were on fire for SRH in IPL 2019.
Together, they produced several match-winning partnerships that season.
One such stand came against RCB in Hyderabad. They added 185 runs for the opening wicket, with SRH reaching 231/2.
Both batters slammed hundreds as Bairstow tallied a 56-ball 114. Warner returned unbeaten on 100 off 55 balls. SRH later won by 118 runs as RCB were folded for 113.
#3
231/6 in 2025, Lucknow
SRH openers handed their side a fine start in the aforementioned Lucknow game, adding 54 runs.
However, one wicket led to two and they were stranded at 54/2.
Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen (24) got together and added a brisk 48-run stand.
Another 43-run stand was formed with Aniket Verma, who hammered a 9-ball 26.
Meanwhile, Kishan stayed till the end and scored an unbeaten 94 from 48 balls, powering SRH to 231/6.
RCB were folded for 189 in response.