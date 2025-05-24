What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a thrilling win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2025.

The match was held in Lucknow, where Ishan Kishan played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 94.

His brilliance meant SRH finished at 231/6. Despite RCB's solid response, SRH turned the game around and walked away with the win.

Here we look at SRH's highest team scores against RCB.