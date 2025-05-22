LSG added 53 runs in the powerplay overs with Marsh scoring 22 off 19 and Markram managing 28 off 17.

In the 7th over, Marsh dispatched Prasidh Kirishna for a six and a four.

Sai Kishore and Prasidh received further treatment. Marsh completed his fifty with a six in the 10th over.

In the 12th over, he hammered Rashid Khan for 25 runs.