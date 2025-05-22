Mitchell Marsh slams his maiden IPL century: Key stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh has slammed his maiden century in the IPL.
He attained the landmark in Match 64 versus Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.
Marsh added a brilliant 91-run opening stand alongside Aiden Markram. Nicholas Pooran joined Marsh thereafter and the two managed 121 runs for the 2nd wicket.
Marsh fell for 117 runs from 64 balls.
Knock
Marsh shines for LSG
LSG added 53 runs in the powerplay overs with Marsh scoring 22 off 19 and Markram managing 28 off 17.
In the 7th over, Marsh dispatched Prasidh Kirishna for a six and a four.
Sai Kishore and Prasidh received further treatment. Marsh completed his fifty with a six in the 10th over.
In the 12th over, he hammered Rashid Khan for 25 runs.
Information
Marsh completes his century
Marsh welcomed Mohammed Siraj with a four in the 16th over. He then reached his hundred in the 17th over of LSG's innings. He took 56 balls for his century. With Pooran at the other end, LSG batted soundly versus Gujarat.
Runs
2nd century in 20 overs cricket for Marsh
As mentioned, Marsh slammed his maiden IPL hundred. He also owns 8 fifties. He has now raced to 1,225 IPL runs from 54 matches (48 innings) at 26.63.
Overall in the 20-over format, Marsh is closing in on 5,000 runs. He has 4,985 runs at 32-plus. He registered his 2nd century in the format in addition to slamming 31 fifties.
Records
5th 50-plus partnership between Marsh and Markram for LSG
Marsh and Markram stitched their 5th 50-plus stand in IPL 2025.
As per Cricbuzz, they are the 3rd pair to notch 5-plus fifty-plus stands for LSG in the IPL.
Most 50-plus partnerships for LSG in IPL:
6 - Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul
5 - Nicholas Pooran & Ayush Badoni
5 - Mitchell Marsh & Aiden Markram*
Marsh
4th LSG batter with an IPL hundred
Marsh has become the 4th LSG batter with an IPL century. He joins the likes of Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul (twice).
140* - Quinton de Kock vs KKR, 2022
124* - Marcus Stoinis vs CSK, 2024
117 - Mitchell Marsh vs GT, 2025*
103* - KL Rahul vs MI, 2022
IPL 2025
560 runs for Marsh in IPL 2025
Marsh's 117 was laced with 10 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 182.81).
In 12 matches this season, Marsh has bagged 560 runs at 46.66. He owns a ton and five fifties.
Marsh surpassed 50 fours this season (52) and he also owns a staggering 32 sixes.
Marsh equaled Rahul in terms of most 50-plus scores for LSG in a single campaign (6).
Information
LSG score 235/2 in 20 overs
Marsh alongside the likes of Markram, Pooran and Rishabh Pant helped LSG get to 235/2 in 20 overs. Besides Marsh's 117, Pooran scored a solid 56* from 27 balls. Meanwhile, Pant remained unbeaten on 16 off 6 balls.