What's the story

Star batter Nicholas Pooran has completed 100 sixes for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

He reached the landmark in Match 64 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pooran has become the first player to touch the 100-six mark for LSG in the IPL.

He needed three sixes to get to the mark of 100.