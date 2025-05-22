Nicholas Pooran becomes first player with 100 sixes for LSG
What's the story
Star batter Nicholas Pooran has completed 100 sixes for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.
He reached the landmark in Match 64 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Pooran has become the first player to touch the 100-six mark for LSG in the IPL.
He needed three sixes to get to the mark of 100.
Knock
Pooran scores 56*, smashes 5 sixes versus Gujarat
LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram set the platform with a 91-run stand.
In came Pooran and he smashed a six off the 1st ball he faced. Pooran grew into the contest and dealt in 4s and 6s.
He added 121 runs for the 2nd wicket alongside Marsh.
Pooran ended up scoring 56* from 27 balls. He smashed four fours and 5 sixes.
Pooran
Pooran's milestone maximum
Pooran made his IPL debut in 2019 for PBKS. He played two more seasons for PBKS before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022.
The Caribbean dasher has been LSG's mainstay batter since the 2023 edition. He has struck his 100th six for them in his 42nd appearance.
Only two other players own 50-plus sixes for LSG in the IPL - Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul.
Sixes
Over 600 sixes in T20 cricket
Earlier this season, Pooran became the fourth player to smash 600-plus sixes in T20 cricket.
Notably, all four players are West Indian. Pooran had joined Chris Gayle (1,056), Kieron Pollard (908), and Andre Russell (747) on this elite list.
Pooran, who made his T20 debut in 2013, completed 600 sixes in his 385th encounter. He owns 149 maximums in T20Is.
Information
40 sixes for Pooran in IPL 2025
Overall in the IPL, Pooran owns 167 sixes. He owns 2,280 runs at 34-plus. His strike rate is 169-plus. He smashed his 14th IPL fifty, playing his 89th match. In the ongoing season, Pooran has smoked 40 sixes and owns 511 runs (50s: 5).
Information
A look at his T20 numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran has raced to 9,153 runs from 397 matches (371 innings) at 29.52. He owns 56 fifties and three centuries. He has 639 sixes and another 618 fours, striking at 150.56.