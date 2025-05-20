IPL 2025: MI, DC to clash in virtual knockout
The 2025 IPL season is heating up as Mumbai Indians gear up to take on Delhi Capitals in Match 63 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Both teams are in the race for one playoff spot, making this clash a potential knockout game.
Hosts MI are deemed as favorites given their star-studded and in-form line-up. Meanwhile, DC haven't won a game since April 22.
Pitch report and streaming details
As mentioned, the match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21.
The pitch here is known to aid batters due to shorter boundary dimensions. However, pacers garner swing assisted by sea breeze early on.
Dew will certainly play a part, forcing the toss-winning captain to chase.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
MI look to seal playoff berth
Despite a forgettable start, MI have hit their form in time. They have a strong batting order with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, and Tilak Varma.
Their bowling unit is just as strong with Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah, with Karn Sharma available as an impact substitute.
A win will nearly seal the playoff spot for MI, who are placed fourth with 14 points.
Must-win game for DC
DC began the tournament on a high, winning five of their first six matches.
However, their form has dipped ever since, winning just one and losing four matches. One of the matches was washed out.
Despite these challenges, DC still have some of the world's best players, including KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. However, the absence of Mitchell Starc continues to haunt them.
This is a must-win game for DC, who are placed fifth with 13 points.
A look at head-to-head record
Both teams have played each other a total of 36 times, and it has been neck-to-neck.
As per ESPNcricinfo, MI have the upper hand with 20 victories, but DC isn't far away with their 16 wins.
Earlier this season, MI ended DC's winning streak with a 12-run win.
Notably, MI have seven wins and three defeats against DC at the Wankhede Stadium.
Probable XIs and impact subs
MI (Probable XI): Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.
DC (Probable XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Sameer Rizvi , KL Rahul, Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.
Impact subs: Karn Sharma (MI) and Dushmantha Chameera (DC).
