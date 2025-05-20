Ahmedabad to host IPL 2025 final on June 3: Details
What's the story
The final of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
As per a Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the decision after a series of meetings on Tuesday.
The date for the much-anticipated event has been fixed for June 3.
Here are further details.
Additional matches
Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad
Apart from the final, Ahmedabad will also host Qualifier 2 on June 1, reported Cricbuzz.
The BCCI's decision was largely driven by weather, as the monsoon season is slowly setting in in India.
This is a strategic move to ensure the smooth conduct of these important playoff matches despite weather challenges.
Notably, Ahmedabad also hosted the 2023 IPL final between champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Venue selection
Mullanpur could host two playoff games
It has been learned that the first two matches of the IPL 2025 playoffs, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, could be played in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. They are scheduled for May 29 and 30 respectively.
The BCCI earlier revised the original schedule for the playoffs amid the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
Notably, the tournament was suspended for a week.
Match
RCB-SRH encounter to be played in Lucknow
In another development, the league game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 has been relocated from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Notably, it will be considered as the home game of RCB.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI shifted the venue owing to a "yellow alert issued by the meteorological department in Bengaluru."