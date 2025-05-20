Who is the fastest bowler to complete 150 IPL wickets?
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal Patel has scripted history by becoming the fastest bowler to complete 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets, in terms of balls bowled.
He achieved the feat during Match 61 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants on May 19 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
Harshal achieved the landmark with his only wicket for the match, completing it in just 2,381 balls.
Here we look at the fastest bowlers to complete 150 IPL scalps in terms of matches.
#4
Rashid Khan - 122 matches
The talismanic Rashid Khan took 122 games to touch the 150-wicket landmark in IPL.
Having played 133 games so far, he has scalped 157 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His economy of 7.01 is the second-best among bowlers with at least 100 IPL wickets (Average: 19.92).
His tally includes a couple of four-fers and a hat-trick as well.
Rashid has so far represented Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tourney.
#2
Yuzvendra Chahal - 118 matches
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is third on this elite list.
Chahal, the tournament's highest wicket-taker, needed just 118 matches to complete 150 wickets.
As of now, the star wrist-spinner, who is currently a part of Punjab Kings, is the only player to have touched the 200-wicket mark in the IPL.
In 172 matches, Chahal owns 219 wickets at an average of 22.63 (ER: 7.94). His tally includes 8 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.
#2
Harshal Patel - 117 matches
As mentioned, Harshal has become the fastest bowler to complete 150 IPL wickets (by balls).
As the fast bowler accomplished the milestone in 117 matches, he displaced Chahal at the second place.
The right-arm pacer, known for his slower deliveries, averages 23.46 in the tournament.
His economy rate is on the higher side (8.83). Harshal also has 4 four-wicket hauls and a fifer to his name.
#1
Lasith Malinga - 105 matches
Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga continues to dominate this list, having touched the 150-wicket mark in just 105 games.
Malinga, who played for only MI, took 170 wickets from just 122 IPL games.
His average of 19.79 is the best among bowlers with 100-plus wickets in the tournament.
Malinga, known for his searing yorkers, recorded 6 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.