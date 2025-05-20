What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal Patel has scripted history by becoming the fastest bowler to complete 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets, in terms of balls bowled.

He achieved the feat during Match 61 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants on May 19 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Harshal achieved the landmark with his only wicket for the match, completing it in just 2,381 balls.

Here we look at the fastest bowlers to complete 150 IPL scalps in terms of matches.