How many matches did Rafael Nadal lose at French Open?
What's the story
Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, officially retired from professional tennis in November 2024.
The 38-year-old Spanish great left behind a rich legacy, especially at the French Open, where he won a record 14 titles.
Nadal, the greatest clay-court player in tennis history, bagged a 112-4 Roland Garros record.
Notably, only three players managed to defeat Nadal at this Grand Slam.
Robin Soderling
First man to defeat Nadal at French Open
Nadal's first-ever French Open defeat came in 2009. He had won the previous four Roland Garros editions (2005-2008).
His 31-match winning streak was finally ended by Sweden's Robin Soderling, who won 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the fourth round.
Soderling, the first man to defeat Nadal at the French Open, lost in the final to Roger Federer.
Novak Djokovic
Djokovic produces breakthrough win in 2015
After losing to Soderling, Nadal saw his golden period. He won the next five French Open editions (2010-2014).
The second Roland Garros defeat of Nadal's career came in 2015, when Novak Djokovic beat him in the quarter-final.
The Serb beat Nadal in straight sets — 7-5, 6-3, 6-1, breaking his 39-match winning streak.
However, Djokovic lost to Stan Wawrinka in the final.
History
First man to beat Nadal twice at French Open
In one of the greatest tennis matches, Djokovic beat Nadal in the 2021 French Open semi-final.
The Serb overcame Nadal with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 win. He became the first-ever player to have beaten Nadal twice at Roland Garros.
Djokovic later won the tournament after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. He became the first player to win a Roland Garros title after defeating Nadal.
Alexander Zverev
Defeat in career's final French Open match
Nadal's final appearance at the French Open resulted in a defeat.
The Spaniard, who was down and out with injuries, somehow managed to prepare for his Grand Slam swansong.
As expected, Alexander Zverev dealt him a crushing blow in the first round. The German beat Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
It was the Spaniard's first-ever loss in the opening round of French Open.