What's the story

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, officially retired from professional tennis in November 2024.

The 38-year-old Spanish great left behind a rich legacy, especially at the French Open, where he won a record 14 titles.

Nadal, the greatest clay-court player in tennis history, bagged a 112-4 Roland Garros record.

Notably, only three players managed to defeat Nadal at this Grand Slam.