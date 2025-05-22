What's the story

Englishman Ollie Pope slammed a superb century on Day 1 of the one-off four-day Test versus Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pope is England's third centurion on Day 1. Earlier, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley smashed respective tons for the hosts.

Pope got to his century with a four, having consumed 109 balls.

His effort helped England get past 400.