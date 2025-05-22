Ollie Pope slams his 8th century in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Englishman Ollie Pope slammed a superb century on Day 1 of the one-off four-day Test versus Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Pope is England's third centurion on Day 1. Earlier, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley smashed respective tons for the hosts.
Pope got to his century with a four, having consumed 109 balls.
His effort helped England get past 400.
Knock
Pope hurts Zimbabwe with solid ton
Pope came in with England placed at 231/1 after 41.3 overs. Pope showed his intent from the beginning and looked to be positive.
He played his strokes and got rewarded duly. Pope shared a telling 137-run stand alongside Crawley, who perished after making 124 from 171 balls.
Pope made the ordinary and inexperienced Zimbabwe bowlers pay with some brilliant shot making.
Stats
5th century for Pope on home soil
Playing his 56th match (98 innings), Pope own over 3,200-plus runs at an average of 35-plus. In addition to 8 tons, he has smashed 15 fifties.
Pope owns over 1,720 runs at home, avereging 40-plus. He registered his 5th ton on home soil (50s: 8).
Pope has scored over 1,500 runs in away matches with 3 tons and 7 fifties.
Information
23rd FC century for Pope
Pope is closing in on 8,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing his 119th match, he owns over 7,930 runs. He smashed his 23rd FC ton and also has 30 fifties.