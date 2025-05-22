What's the story

England star batter Joe Root has unlocked a new achievement in Test cricket.

Root has become the 5th batter in Test cricket history to complete 13,000 runs.

He attained the milestone with his 28th run on Day 1 of the one-off four-day Test versus Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Root has redefined batting in the longest format of late, scaling new heights.

