Joe Root becomes 5th batter with 13,000 Test runs: Stats
What's the story
England star batter Joe Root has unlocked a new achievement in Test cricket.
Root has become the 5th batter in Test cricket history to complete 13,000 runs.
He attained the milestone with his 28th run on Day 1 of the one-off four-day Test versus Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Root has redefined batting in the longest format of late, scaling new heights.
Here's more.
Record
Root joins these names
Sachin Tendulkar still owns the most runs in Test cricket with a tally of 15,921 runs at 53.78 from 200 matches.
He is followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who managed 13,378 runs at 51.85 from 168 matches.
Former Proteas legend Jacques Kallis piled up 13,289 runs from 166 matches at 55.37.
Rahul Dravid scored 13,288 runs at 52.31 from 164 games.
Root
A look at Root's impressive stats
Root surpassed 13,000 runs in his 153rd match (279 innings). He averages 51-plus with the help of 36 tons and 65 fifties.
Playing his 79th match on home soil, Root has over 6,775 runs at 55-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.
In 71 away matches (home of opposition), he has scored 5,927 runs at 46.66.
In 3 neutral venues matches, he owns 287 runs at 57.40.
Do you know?
5th-fastest to 13,000 runs (by innings)
Root is the 5th-fastest to 13,000 runs in the longest format. Sachin holds the record (266 innings). He is followed by Kallis, who took 269 innings. Ponting (275) and Dravid (277) are ahead of Root (279 innings).