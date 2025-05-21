IPL 2025: Why franchises are disgruntled with BCCI
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders have voiced their displeasure at the Board of Control for Cricket in India for altering the Indian Premier League 2025 playing conditions, mid-season.
The BCCI has added an extra two hours of playtime for remaining league games, a practice typically followed for playoff matches.
This comes in light of the current threat of rain and the revised schedule, as per the BCCI.
Context
Why does this story matter?
The BCCI, on May 20, announced that the additional time allowed for an IPL match has been extended by one hour.
Earlier, an extra 60 minutes were allotted to league games. The change (Clause 13.7.3) comes into effect immediately and applies to all IPL games from May 20, 2025.
This means all IPL games will now have a window of 120 extra minutes.
The BCCI earlier revised the original schedule amid the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
Impact
KKR's elimination linked to rule change
KKR, who are out of contention for IPL 2025, have expressed their concerns over these mid-season changes.
Their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17 was called off due to rain when the previous rules were in place.
The extra two hours could have seen this match happening, possibly keeping KKR's playoff hopes alive had they emerged victorious.
Consistency
KKR CEO calls for consistent rule changes
KKR's CEO Venky Mysore has written to IPL COO Hemang Amin, asking the BCCI to be "consistent" with their rule changes.
"While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied," Mysore wrote.
He added had this new rule been in place, it could have enabled a five-over per side game in Bengaluru.
Franchise feedback
Other IPL franchises share KKR's concerns
Other IPL franchises have also voiced their displeasure over BCCI's decision to change rules mid-season, fearing it could set a bad precedent.
The new rules now allow an IPL match to start as late as 9:30pm if rain plays spoilsport.
No overs will be deducted till this time, unlike the previous rule where overs would be reduced if play hadn't started by 8:30pm.