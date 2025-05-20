What's the story

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has changed the rules of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from May 20, 2025.

Notably, the additional time allowed for an IPL match has been extended by one hour. Earlier, an extra 60 minutes were allotted to league games.

The change (Clause 13.7.3) comes into effect immediately and applies to all IPL games from May 20, 2025.