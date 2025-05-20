IPL 2025: Extra time for matches extended by an hour
What's the story
In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has changed the rules of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from May 20, 2025.
Notably, the additional time allowed for an IPL match has been extended by one hour. Earlier, an extra 60 minutes were allotted to league games.
The change (Clause 13.7.3) comes into effect immediately and applies to all IPL games from May 20, 2025.
Reasoning
BCCI's rationale behind the rule change
The BCCI clarified the rationale behind this rule change in a statement to the franchises.
"Previously, the Match Playing Conditions stipulated that for league matches, a period of 60 minutes of extra time was available to commence the match in event of a delay. In playoff matches, this time was extended to 120 minutes," it said.
This means all IPL games will now have a window of 120 extra minutes.
Implementation
All matches to have 120 minutes of extra time
The BCCI further clarified, "In light of the current threat of rain and the revised schedule, the IPL Governing Council has decided that effective May 20, all IPL matches (including league matches) will have a period of 120 minutes of extra time to commence the match."
The decision comes as a response to potential weather disruptions during this year's tournament.
Schedule
IPL 2025 to conclude on June 3
The BCCI's statement also emphasized how the tournament's prolonged duration affected its schedule.
"As you are aware, IPL has commenced after a brief hiatus. Due to the hiatus, IPL will conclude on June 3," it said.
The early onset of monsoon and this extension could affect several matches due to rain.
Notably, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final.
Information
Why BCCI revised the schedule
The BCCI earlier revised the original schedule for IPL 2025 amid the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Notably, the tournament was suspended for a week. The same was announced after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was stopped midway in Dharamsala.