What's the story

Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera has slammed his fourth half-century in the Indian Premier League.

Wadhera reached the landmark in Match 59 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The left-handed batter made a statement after the Kings were down to 34/2, electing to bat first. He added a 67-run stand with Shreyas Iyer.