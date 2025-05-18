Nehal Wadhera records his career-best IPL score: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera has slammed his fourth half-century in the Indian Premier League.
Wadhera reached the landmark in Match 59 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
The left-handed batter made a statement after the Kings were down to 34/2, electing to bat first. He added a 67-run stand with Shreyas Iyer.
Knock
How Wadhera weaved his knock
Wadhera came in after PBKS lost Priyansh Arya and Mitchell Owen for just 34 runs.
Prabhsimran Singh's dismissal brought PBKS down to 34/3.
Wadhera formed a crucial 67-run partnership with Iyer thereafter. Although the PBKS skipper departed following a start, he continued his exploits with Shashank Singh.
Akash Madhwal dismissed Wadhera in the 16th over. He slammed a 37-ball 70 (4s-5 and 6s-5).
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Wadhera raced to his fourth half-century in the IPL. He also registered his career-best score in the tournament.
His previous-highest IPL score was 64 that came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023.
Overall, Wadhera has got to 630 runs from 31 matches at an average of 27.39. His has a staggering strike-rate of 147.19.
Information
Stellar numbers in IPL 2025
Wadhera has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. As per ESPNcricinfo, the PBKS batter has racked up 280 runs from 11 games at an average of 35. With two half-centuries, he has a strike-rate of 157.30.